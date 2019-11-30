Francis' Effect in Argentina: Catholics Are the New Protestants

The percentage of Argentine "Catholics" decreased by 13.6% in the last decade according to the "Secunda encuesta nacional sobre creencias y actitudes religiosas en Argentina" by the government agency CEIL-CONICET.
The Evangelicals grew by four points to 15.3%.
62.9% of Argentineans call themselves “Catholics". At the time of the Second Vatican Council they were over 90%.
Less than half of them believe in hell and the devil. One third doesn't believe in eternal life. The Evangelicals score about 20 points higher on these issues.
Only 12.9% of Catholics practice the faith by attending Mass every Sunday. When asked if Francis’ election increased their religiosity, 82.4% said that there was no change. For 7.9% it increased, and for 7.3% it decreased.
For 25%, Francis "is too involved in politics instead of taking care of the spiritual part".
27.3% maintain that abortion is a “right of a woman” (Protestants: 7.3%).
Marco Tosatti (November 21) concludes: "Certainly in Argentina - but where else? - there was no Francis effect.”
At one time Argentina was for all intensive purposes 100% Catholic. Now it is not even cATHOLIC. Unfortunately Chile is the same.... all of Latin America follows this same model. Who's at fault? The church. The cATHOLIC church.
Our Lady of Sorrows likes this.
These men will have a lot to answer for.