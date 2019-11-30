Francis' Effect in Argentina: Catholics Are the New Protestants

The percentage of Argentine "Catholics" decreased by 13.6% in the last decade according to the "Secunda encuesta nacional sobre creencias y actitudes religiosas en Argentina" by the government agency CEIL-CONICET.The Evangelicals grew by four points to 15.3%.62.9% of Argentineans call themselves “Catholics". At the time of the Second Vatican Council they were over 90%.Less than half of them believe in hell and the devil. One third doesn't believe in eternal life. The Evangelicals score about 20 points higher on these issues.Only 12.9% of Catholics practice the faith by attending Mass every Sunday. When asked if Francis’ election increased their religiosity, 82.4% said that there was no change. For 7.9% it increased, and for 7.3% it decreased.For 25%, Francis "is too involved in politics instead of taking care of the spiritual part".27.3% maintain that abortion is a “right of a woman” (Protestants: 7.3%).Marco Tosatti (November 21) concludes: "Certainly in Argentina - but where else? - there was no Francis effect.”