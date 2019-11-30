Clicks81
Francis Criticises What He Does Himself: “What Do You Think About Women Clergy?"

The Lord expects "synodality" of the Church in the third millennium, Francis told the International Theological Commission (November 29).

He thanked the Commission for a recent document on synodality,

“Today it’s thought that synodality is (...) to conduct a survey of opinions: ‘What do you think about women priests?’ Mostly it’s like this, is it not?”

Francis criticised therefore what he did himself at the Amazon Synod, where handpicked Fathers were asked: “What do you think about women deacons?”

