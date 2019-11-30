Francis Criticises What He Does Himself: “What Do You Think About Women Clergy?"

The Lord expects "synodality" of the Church in the third millennium, Francis told the International Theological Commission (November 29).He thanked the Commission for a recent document on synodality,“Today it’s thought that synodality is (...) to conduct a survey of opinions: ‘What do you think about women priests?’ Mostly it’s like this, is it not?”Francis criticised therefore what he did himself at the Amazon Synod, where handpicked Fathers were asked: “What do you think about women deacons?”