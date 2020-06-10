Atheist Preaches Pentecost Homily to Blinded Church

The agnostic Italian journalist Domenico Cacopardo visited on Pentecost the Dome of Fidenza, Italy, during Mass (ItaliaOggi.it, June 3).The priest presided downstairs, on the level of the public, not in the sanctuary.Cacopardo observed the obvious: The priest was in the shadow with his audience while in the sanctuary, he would have been illuminated by the sun, “Anyone could have seen that the priest is dialoguing with God and receives the enlightenment in order to transmit it to his flock.”He recalls that since Vatican II, the priest “is turned toward the faithful,” while before he used to “face God.” Cacopardo is not impressed about this,“Never like on this Sunday, in the Cathedral of Fidenza, one could understand that by this change the celebrating priest lost all charisma, all connection with the God of dogma and mystery; he has become a faithful like the others, endowed with earthly faculties given to him by a Church less (or perhaps not) beaming with her God.”For the unbelieving journalist this is a “visible proof” of “the secularisation of Catholicism,” and of “the collapse of its sacrality that, for many centuries, was present and was recognised by the faithful.”Cacopardo finds this collapse also in the Church’s reaction to the coronavirus. He calls this reaction “an entirely earthly response, so earthly that the Church renounced her relationship with the transcendence, guaranteed to her by the rite of Mass and by Holy Communion.”