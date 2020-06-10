Archbishop: Corpus Christi is More Dangerous Than Riots?

Retired Ferrara-Comacchio Archbishop Luigi Negri, whom Francis quickly replaced with an anti-Catholic successor in 2017, is perplexed that there will be no Corpus Christi processions in Italy [and in most other countries].He told LaFedeQuotidiana.it (June 9) that there is “no justification” for cancelling them.Pointing at huge George Floyd demonstrations, Negri observes that this reveals a double standards implying that "manifestations of faith are producers of contagion” - while demonstrations are not.Negri's words indirectly criticise Francis since these cancellations didn't happen without his consent.