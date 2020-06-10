Clicks66
en.news
4

Archbishop: Corpus Christi is More Dangerous Than Riots?

Retired Ferrara-Comacchio Archbishop Luigi Negri, whom Francis quickly replaced with an anti-Catholic successor in 2017, is perplexed that there will be no Corpus Christi processions in Italy [and in most other countries].

He told LaFedeQuotidiana.it (June 9) that there is “no justification” for cancelling them.

Pointing at huge George Floyd demonstrations, Negri observes that this reveals a double standards implying that "manifestations of faith are producers of contagion” - while demonstrations are not.

Negri's words indirectly criticise Francis since these cancellations didn't happen without his consent.

#newsMssenwhouk

  • Report

  • Social networks

celia ann
  • Report
WE NEED MORE PRAYER NOT LESS!
Ultraviolet
  • Report
Again, the left-wing's double-standards are in full display, including the left-wing within the Church herself.
De Profundis
  • Report
50 people are at Corpus Christi with Pope Francis. Remember the size of St Peter? Only 50 people???
Tesa
  • Report
To the current riots: What should be done with images of Satan? Leave them in their context? Destroy them? Ignore them?
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up