"Transgender Bishop” Claims to Be Relative of Saint Nicholas Of Flüe

Megan Rohrer, 41, a San Francisco woman, was elected on May 8 as the Sierra Pacific Synod lay-bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA).She thus became the first "transgender bishop” among mainstream Protestants. Rohrer is known for homosex street activism, preaching and writing. Lay bishops are elected for a six-year term.Rohrer first appeared as a lesbian at the Lutheran college in Sioux Falls. Now, she uses for herself the pronouns "they" or "them" as if she were "many" (cf. Mark 5,9).She claims that St Nicholas of Flüe (+1487) - the patron saint of Switzerland, a staunch Catholic - is her 16th great grand father.The ELCA is one of the dying mainstream and pro-abortion Protestant groups in the USA. When it introduced homosex marriage in 2009, approximately 700 congregations (500,000 people), among the most observant and convinced ones, left while the lukewarm remained.