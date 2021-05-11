Unity With the Oligarchs: Vatican Stabs U.S. Bishops in the Back

As could be expected, the Vatican who is at the service of the oligarchs, stabbed those U.S. Catholic bishops in the back who advocate for denying President Biden and other pro-death “Catholic” politicians Holy Communion.Abortion is the Holy Cow of the oligarchs and their media. Cardinal Luis Ladaria, the obsequious Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, wrote a May 7 letter, published by the US bishops’ CatholicNews.com, in which he urged the bishops to proceed "with caution" in their criticism of "Catholic" politicians supporting abortion, euthanasia, and other moral evils.He claimed that an individual bishop may not "usurp" his authority in his diocese for a policy that would require "near unanimity" - as if Truth were decided by that.According to Ladaria, it is “misleading” to present abortion and euthanasia as the "only" grave matters of Catholic morals which "demand the fullest level of accountability on the part of Catholics” - but nobody has done so.He warned that a national policy would “only” be useful “if this would help the bishops maintain unity.” The Vatican is interested in such "unity" only when dealing with the oligarchs and their powerful media of which the Vatican is afraid.The Vatican worry about "unity" suddenly disappears, when Francis and other Modernists launch their frequent polemics like in the case of Amoris Laetita and the attacks against former pro-life U.S. President Trump.