Ireland: Confession Is Now A Crime

An Irish bill which was passed last week, makes it a criminal offence for a priest to hear confessions, Oran Doyle, a Trinity College Law Professor, told RTE.ie (April 19, audio below).The law applies also if a priest keeps sanitary distances and hears confessions outdoors. Strangely, the priest is allowed to meet a parishioner "for a chat."The offence consists in attending a religious event. The ban applies to both indoor and outdoor events, except funerals and marriages.It is the first time that, under the Covid regime, an explicit prohibition of religious services has been put in place in Ireland.Until now, the government left citizens in the dark about what was legally prohibited and what was only an advice.