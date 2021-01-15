Ireland: Three Mass Assistants Arrested

Three men, who broadcasted Holy Mass on speakers outside Holy Trinity Cathedral in Waterford, Ireland on Sunday, January 10, where arrested.Police claimed that their “gathering” on the street was illegal. They asked if they have kept within a 5 km travel radius which currently is imposed in Ireland as a Covid-19 measure.A fourth man gave his personal details to the police while three declined to do so, and were brought to the police station. There identities were confirmed and they were released a short time later. Police have forwarded the files to the prosecution.