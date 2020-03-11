Anti-Catholic Coronavirus Is Rampant

The American showman Trevor Noah said on TV that “it’s going to be hard to take Communion seriously when the priest has to throw wafers into people’s mouths from across the room, the body of Christ — from downtown.”David Spade, another “comedian” mediated about priests “putting their fingers” in the mouths of Catholics at Communion.The “satiric” The Onion said Francis told priests to do their part to “stem the spread of this deadly virus by temporarily ceasing all fondling of children in their congregation.”“These three examples from March 9th prove how visceral the strain of anti-Catholicism is in the entertainment world, there are some really sick people working there,” Bill Donohue comments on CatholicLeague.org.And: “The coronavirus has nothing to do with homosexuals, so it would never occur to Hollywood script writers to make them the butt of jokes linking promiscuity to the disease.”