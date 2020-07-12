Late Conversion: Priests and Bus Drivers are for Cardinal Marx the Same

He doesn’t hold any longer what he believed as a young priest, more than forty years ago, about women in the Church, said Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx (DomRadio.de, July 7).Now, Marx claims that the arguments that "decades ago" were put forward by the Church about the exclusion of women from priestly ordination have grown "rather weaker."As a nine-year-old he could not have imagined a female bus driver either, and would have believed that she would drive straight into the next tree.He believes that he "learned a lot" in his life and says that he is on the lookout for "what the Spirit of God is telling us.But what Marx confuses with the "Spirit of God" is usually just the latest claim of the pagan oligarch media.