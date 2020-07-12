Francis Is “Very Saddened” – Why?

Francis recalled a “International Day of the Sea” after the July 12 Angelus.He likely meant the “Sunday of the Sea” which is celebrated since 1975 among Catholics, Anglicans and Evangelicals.Francis greeted those who work on the sea and those who have gathered on Sunday in the port of Civitavecchia-Tarquinia for a Eucharist.Then, he made a strange turn by saying that “the sea takes me a little far away with my mind: to Istanbul.” He added, “I'm thinking of the Hagia Sofia, and I'm very saddened.” Nothing more. He went on greeting “pilgrims form different countries.”The Hagia Sophia was the Orthodox patriarchal cathedral until 1453 when it was converted to a mosque.In 1935, it was secularised. In early July, the President of Turkey ordered the reclassification of Hagia Sophia as a mosque.According to Francis’ Abu Dhabi Declaration it doesn't matter whether the place is a Church or a mosque as “God wills all religions.” So it's unclear why Francis is “very saddened.”