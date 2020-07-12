Churches on Fire: Why Is Burning Down a Catholic Church No "Hate Crime"?

Too many churches are destroyed by fire down these days. Our Lady Queen of Peace in Ocala, Florida, operated by the Fraternity of Saint Peter (FSSP), was set on fire on Saturday.
A man drove a vehicle through the front doors. The arsonist was apprehended by police. (Pictures).
Also on Saturday, a massive fire devastated the 1771 mission church founded by St. Junipero Serra in Montebello, California, (Pictures).
In Manila, Philippines, a fire raged on Friday in Santo Niño de Pandacan church and destroyed pews, images and a four centuries-old Baby Jesus image.
Michael Hichborn of the Lepanto Institute wrote on FaceBook.com about the burning in the FSSP church,
“If this was a black church, a mosque, a synagogue or a gay night club, there would be riots, non-stop feels from celebs, stump speeches from politicians, calls for legislative reforms to prevent this kind of hate, songs and videos of support, candle-light vigils, and a fumbled rush from US bishops to issue statements condemning such shameful acts.”
The deceitful Talmud Media has incited people to hate the one true Church.
The deceitful Talmud Media has incited people to hate the one true Church.
Our Catholic Church has a problem with homosexual priests.
The Jewish media has been extremely busy pushing for homosexual rights. Therefore, homosexual priests abusing young men was an inconvenient truth. By falsely calling homosexual priests child abusers, the Talmud Media got three things they wanted: 1) promote widespread hatred of the Church that they have hated for 2000 years. 2) continue to promote homosexual perversions without all the horrible consequences being known 3) minimize the focus on the rabbis ramped child abuse, by reporting an avalanche of false reports about perverse child abusing priests, who are really homosexuals.
Christ strengthen your faithful children.
