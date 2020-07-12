US Diocese Recommends Non-Catholic Services

“to grow in mutual respect and understanding."

consider 'attending' the below services."

Kansas City-St. Joseph Diocese encouraged on its webpage KcsjCatholic.org the virtual participation at non-Catholic prayer servicesThe section is entitled “virtual services to attend.” The scope isTherefore the faithful are invited to "They are:► Shabbat Morning Service at pro-gay B’nai Jehudah in Overland Park, KS – Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.► Sunday Service at pro-gay Second Presbyterian in KCMO – Sundays at 9:45 a.m.► Worship at the pro-gay Methodist Church of the Resurrection – Saturdays at 5:00 p.m.; Sundays at 7:30 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.► Morning Prayers at the pro-gay Episcopal Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral at 10:15 a.m.► Sunday Service at pro-gay Unity Village Chapel in Lee’s Summit– Sundays at 10:30 a.m.► 24/7 anti-gay Worship at International House of Prayer KC“Twitter User Christ (@basehorboy41) called the chancery which confirmed the recommendation. After criticism on social media, the content was deleted. It is still available as cached version.Unter Bishop Robert Finn, 67, who, for unjust reasons, was forced to retire in 2015, Kansas City-St. Joseph Diocese was an excellent Catholic place.