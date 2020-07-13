Bishop Rants Against Catholic Websites

Catholic Websites which are “not sanctioned” by the Church - as if it were the Church's task to sanction websites - and are “part of the Church of doom and gloom" extolling "hate, judgement and vile accusations” should not be followed, Knoxville Bishop Rick Stika, USA, writes on Twitter (July 11).
Today, doom, gloom and vile accusations are mostly found on Vatican and diocesan webpages that promote climate doom and gloom as well as heresy.
Nevertheless, Stika believes that Catholic websites lead “to sin.” The reason for his rant is personal, “Many webpages have attacked me and the result was their followers calling the chancery and directed vile and abusive comments to a saintly woman who answers the phone,” he complains.
And, “They distort the teachings of Jesus” - albeit the teaching of the Church is today distorted by bishops and popes.
Stika has a history of publishing statements that threaten, are weird, and distort Catholic teaching.
Picture: Rick Stika, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsGrypvdsmkt
