Bishop Rika: Mass Is Not Worshipping Jesus, We Worship The Father, Not Jesus

Latin Mass Catholics seem not to honor the Novus Ordo Mass "and that is why they are wrong,” Knoxville Bishop Richard Stika, USA, wrote on Twitter (November 24, conversation below).
After a user comment that 70% of the New Rite Catholics don't believe in the consecration at Mass, Stika shouted, “Mass is Not the worship of Jesus.”
A day later, Stika denied that the Father and Jesus are of one substance: “We adore Jesus. We worship the Father.”
After these claims, Stika locked his Twitter account making it private. He regularly publishes weird statements and then locks his account.
Stika has also a history of bulling and blocking fellow Catholics and making contradictory statements, for instance in favour of celibacy or against it.
#newsBahbwulpqi
Clicks22
- Report
Social networks