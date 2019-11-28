Parish Priest: Vatican Publicly Submitted To False God

In October, the false god Pachamama was worshipped in a Vatican ceremony while Francis was looked on, Father Joseph Illo, parish priest of Star of the Sea in San Francisco, said in his November 24 homily (video below).He added, that what happened during the Amazon Synod "made it clear that some Church leaders have now publicly submitted to another god rather than Christ”.Illo stresses that it was “a grave error to bow down before their pagan god,” as “the worship of idols quickly becomes the worship of demons.”