"Miracle" - Hosts Found Intact After Manila Church Fire

A ciborium with consecrated hosts was found intact after a fire devastated Santo Niño de Pandacan Church in Manila, the parish-priest priest, Father Sanny de Claro, said in a July 12 homily outside the damaged church.
The ciborium was one of the very few objects recovered, while the four-century old wooden statue of Baby Jesus was lost.
De Claro speaks of a “miracle”: “While searching for the image, the ciborium was found. We were pointed to Jesus.”
#newsNkznajnxfj
Clicks51
- Report
Social networks