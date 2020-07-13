Clicks51
"Miracle" - Hosts Found Intact After Manila Church Fire

A ciborium with consecrated hosts was found intact after a fire devastated Santo Niño de Pandacan Church in Manila, the parish-priest priest, Father Sanny de Claro, said in a July 12 homily outside the damaged church.

The ciborium was one of the very few objects recovered, while the four-century old wooden statue of Baby Jesus was lost.

De Claro speaks of a “miracle”: “While searching for the image, the ciborium was found. We were pointed to Jesus.”

