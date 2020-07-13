Event: Bergoglio Recycles the Bankrupt and Incompetent

The “unemployed, bankrupt, incompetent and those in need of support, image and political recommendation” who are ignored by everyone go to Bergoglio where they are “revitalised,” writes Mons X. on MarcoTosatti.com (July 13).
Mons. X picks some examples from the list of those performing at the November “The Economy of Francesco” event in Assisi, Italy:
• Muhammad Yunus, 80, Bangladesh, who received the worthless Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 and finances illegal immigration into Europe. In 2011 he was kicked out from the Grameen Bank founded by him and in 2013 accused of tax evasion. He disappeared until Bergoglio resuscitated him.
• Vandana Shiva, 67, India, a food activist who charges $40,000 per speaking lecture, plus a business-class air ticket from New Delhi.
• the Obama prophet Jeffrey Sachs
• Bruno Frey, a “happiness researcher” whose contract with the University of Zurich was not renewed because of doubts about his scientific approach.
• Jennifer Nedelsky, Canada, whose teaching is “concentrated on Feminist Theory."
• Carlo Petrini, 71, (ex-) communist, gastronomist and slow-food activist who said in an interview that he Greta Thunberg and Bergoglio will save the earth.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsSkufieoopl
Clicks71
- Report
Social networks