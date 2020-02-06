Jeffrey Sachs Again Guest in Francis’ Vatican

The Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences organises today and tomorrow in the Vatican a workshop on Education.
One of the speakers is the American economist Jeffrey Sachs, 65, who promotes abortion and contraception, and is a special UN adviser on the “Sustainable Development Goals.”
Sachs was appointed in 2016 to a two-year part-time fellowship at the Icahn School of Medicine at $1 million per year. Not surprisingly, he is one of the world's leading experts on “economic development” and “the fight against poverty.”
He advised former Communist governments suggesting a “rapid transition to capitalism” which threw big parts of the population into dire poverty.
The Italian economist Benedetto Rocchi characterises Sachs on AldoMariaValli.it (November 2018) as an expression of environmental catastrophism, abortion propaganda, and economicism which who prefers big business without moral considerations.
