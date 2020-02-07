Fatima Cardinal “Admits” Five Adulterers To Communion

Leiria-Fátima Cardinal Marto, 72, Portugal, "allowed" five cohabitating divorcees to receive Communion “like any Catholic.”One couple, Rosalia Rodrigues, 39, and Gastão Crespo, 47, went public (CmJornal.pt, February 4). She is an ex-catechist and former distributor of Communion.When they “remarried” ten years ago, they realised that this was “a state of adultery.” They continued to attend Sunday Mass without receiving Communion, baptised their children, and taught them the Faith.Only after Fatima Diocese started "programs" for adulterers following Amoris Laetitia, the couple got their first sacrilegious Communion on May 13, 2019.According to Jn.pt (January 10), more divorcees will follow.