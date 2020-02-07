Müller: Many Bishops Became Heretical

In the past, many bishops have turned heretical and led their dioceses into schism, for instance the North African Donatists who in the 4th/5th century boasted to be the "majority" in the face of the Catholics, Cardinal Gerhard Müller told LifeSiteNews.com (February 6).
Müller explained that he compared the German Synodal/Suicidal Way with the Nazis because arguments are simply ignored while "it is enough to tap at the feelings of indignation and the ritual is unwound.”
The cardinal notes that the "leftists" in Church and society instead of responding to arguments, launch personal attacks against critics.
Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsPlgvsinzmu
Those who leave the tradition of truth do not escape into something which we call Freedom. They only escape into something else, which we call Fashion.
"The Church is not made to listen, she is made to teach:she is Mater and Magistra,"mother" and "educator."While the mother listens to her child,she is first present to teach,guide and direct,because she knows better than her children the direction to take." -Cardinal Robert Sarah