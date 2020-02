Müller: Many Bishops Became Heretical

In the past, many bishops have turned heretical and led their dioceses into schism, for instance the North African Donatists who in the 4th/5th century boasted to be the "majority" in the face of the Catholics, Cardinal Gerhard Müller told LifeSiteNews.com (February 6).Müller explained that he compared the German Synodal/Suicidal Way with the Nazis because arguments are simply ignored while "it is enough to tap at the feelings of indignation and the ritual is unwound.”The cardinal notes that the "leftists" in Church and society instead of responding to arguments, launch personal attacks against critics.