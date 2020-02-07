Synodal Way: This Is the Reason Why the Germans Are So Bold

The draft-document Evangelium praedicate on a Curia reform could back the German Synod as “binding,” Ed Condon writes (CatholicNewsAgency.com, January 31).
The document refers to a “primary responsibility” of diocesan bishops and national bishops’ conferences, specifically speaking of a “genuine doctrinal authority” of national bishops’ conferences, which would turn the Francis Church into a branch of Anglicanism.
Condon has learned that this “blueprint for federalism” was heavily influenced by Munich Cardinal Marx.
If the draft remains unaltered, "it would validate" the German Suicidal Way, Condon adds.
