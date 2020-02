Synodal Way: This Is the Reason Why the Germans Are So Bold

The draft-document Evangelium praedicate on a Curia reform could back the German Synod as “binding,” Ed Condon writes (CatholicNewsAgency.com, January 31).The document refers to a “primary responsibility” of diocesan bishops and national bishops’ conferences, specifically speaking of a “genuine doctrinal authority” of national bishops’ conferences, which would turn the Francis Church into a branch of Anglicanism.Condon has learned that this “blueprint for federalism” was heavily influenced by Munich Cardinal Marx.If the draft remains unaltered, "it would validate" the German Suicidal Way, Condon adds.