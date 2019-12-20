Francis Makes Video with UN General Secretary

Francis visited the secular Roman Highschool Pilo Albertelli near Santa Maria Maggiore on December 20 at 11:25.
The reason for the visit: Andrea Monda, the luckless director of the Vatican daily L’Osservatore Romano, used to be a religious education teacher there.
Students and teachers of the high school had written Francis’ Good Friday 2018 “Way of the Cross.”
At the end Francis announced that he had produced a video message about “peace,” together with the Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres whom he had met on the same morning.
During the cordial discussions, the parties focused on implementing the diabolical “Sustainable Development Goals” which include abortion, contraception, sexual education and homosexualism.
Guterres, for his part, thanked Francis for being "a messenger for hope and humanity"
Francis said in the video: "When religion is used "to incite hatred, violence, oppression, extremism and blind fanaticism" or to force people to stand on the sidelines of their community life or even to migrate, he said, it "cries out to God for vengeance."
Here is the meeting
It was a 40-minute private meeting.