“Franciscans International” Send Pachamama Christmas Greetings

The NGO Franciscans International (FI) which is accredited at the UN since 1989, sends out Pachamama themed Christmas greetings.FI was founded by the different Franciscans Orders and operates under the sponsorship of the “Conference of the Franciscan Family."The Christmas greetings are signed by German Father Markus Heinze OFM, the FI Executive Director.He explains that the picture shows on one side Our Lady who is honoured as the new Eve and as "Mother of Life," and on the other side a pregnant Pachamama, "whom some indigenous peoples honour as the ‘earth mother’.“In his confused text, Heinze gives the impression as if Pachamama were Elizabeth and her child John the Baptist.