Pachamama Is Only A Cover For A Wicked Alliance

The Amazon Synod was not about paganism and Pachamama but about "idolatry of a political agenda," Michael Matt says on RemnantNewspaper.com (November 7, video below).He sees an "unholy alliance" between Francis and the United Nations which uses scare tactics like climate alarmism in order to establish a new world order.He knows that the Pontifical Academy of Sciences met after the Amazon Synod (October 28) in order to sign 14 UN pledges entitled “Pathways and Commitments to Sustainable Development in Amazonia.” It's about the UN "Sustainable Development Goals" that mean abortion, contraception, sexual education and homosexualism.The meeting included socialist and communist governors from the Amazon, UN officials, and some Synod Fathers, like Cardinal Hummes.