Cardinal Burke, “It’s Clear that Francis Doesn’t Want Me in Any Leadership Position”

Burke: Up until the reforms of the Second Vatican Council there were a whole series of rites for the degradation of a cleric who betrayed the holiness of his office.



Douthat: Some of them very vivid rites.



Burke: Very vivid. For instance, if it was an archbishop or bishop, they’d dress him in the full vestments and then take them off one by one, with these very severe declarations, and then at the end, scrape the hands that had been anointed at ordination with a knife to signify that this person had completely betrayed the office.



Douthat: Would you like to see such a rite applied to, for instance, the now-former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick?



Burke: I would say that it’s the proper way to go.