Cardinal Burke, “It’s Clear that Francis Doesn’t Want Me in Any Leadership Position”

“Throughout my priesthood, I was always criticised for being too attentive to what the pope was saying,” Cardinal Raymond Burke told Ross Douthat in an interview for the evil The New York Times (November 9).
“And now I find myself in a situation where I’m called the enemy of the pope, which I am not,” Burke added.
He states that, “I haven’t changed. I’m still teaching the same things I always taught and they’re not my ideas.”
He observes that the papacy has been altered by a “political view” where the pope is some kind of absolute monarch “who can do whatever he wants.”
However, Burke points out that a pope is not elected to change the Church’s teaching.
He realises that Francis “demoted” him, “It’s clear that the pope doesn’t want me in any leadership position, that he doesn’t see me as the kind of person he wants to be giving any strong direction to things.”
Picture: Raymond Burke, © John Briody, CC BY-ND, #newsEuzjaizzwc
Clicks258
- Report
Social networks
Burke: Up until the reforms of the Second Vatican Council there were a whole series of rites for the degradation of a cleric who betrayed the holiness of his office.
Douthat: Some of them very vivid rites.
Burke: Very vivid. For instance, if it was an archbishop or bishop, they’d dress him in the full vestments and then take them off one by one, with these very severe declarations, and then at …More
Douthat: Some of them very vivid rites.
Burke: Very vivid. For instance, if it was an archbishop or bishop, they’d dress him in the full vestments and then take them off one by one, with these very severe declarations, and then at …More
Burke: Up until the reforms of the Second Vatican Council there were a whole series of rites for the degradation of a cleric who betrayed the holiness of his office.
Douthat: Some of them very vivid rites.
Burke: Very vivid. For instance, if it was an archbishop or bishop, they’d dress him in the full vestments and then take them off one by one, with these very severe declarations, and then at the end, scrape the hands that had been anointed at ordination with a knife to signify that this person had completely betrayed the office.
Douthat: Would you like to see such a rite applied to, for instance, the now-former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick?
Burke: I would say that it’s the proper way to go.
Douthat: Some of them very vivid rites.
Burke: Very vivid. For instance, if it was an archbishop or bishop, they’d dress him in the full vestments and then take them off one by one, with these very severe declarations, and then at the end, scrape the hands that had been anointed at ordination with a knife to signify that this person had completely betrayed the office.
Douthat: Would you like to see such a rite applied to, for instance, the now-former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick?
Burke: I would say that it’s the proper way to go.