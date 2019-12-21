Priest Calls Feminists “Bunch of Sods”

Reverend Father Francisco Rafael Gómez-Canoura, the parish-priest of Zas, Northern Spain, got into troubles for calling feminists on Twitter.com “pigs” and a “bunch of sods,” and dubbing “a**holes” the voters of the leftwing Galician Nationalist Bloc (BNG).Gómez later apologized and erased the messages. Santiago de Compostela Archdiocese called these expressions "inappropriate and unfortunate".The mayor of Zas, Manuel Muíño who happens to belong to BNG, was also not amused. The oppositional Partito Popular comforted him with declarations of solidarity.Apart from considerations about political correctness, Father Gómez’ Twitter statements were likely true.