Church Desecrated Twice Within One Month

For the second time within a month, Sant'Agata al Collegio church in Caltanissetta, Sicily, Italy, was vandalised over the weekend.The tabernacle was broken open, the altar damaged, consecrated hosts were thrown on the floor and trampled on.Religious art and depictions of Our Lady were destroyed. In the meantime, police arrested two young criminals with whom they found stolen objects. A girl, 20, and boy, 24, were also implicated in the crime which was filmed by surveillance cameras.