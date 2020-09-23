Archdiocese Imposes Male Pronouns for Girl

Baltimore Archdiocese has ordered teachers at the School of the Incarnation in Maryland to use male pronouns for a third-grade girl who is under the illusion to be a "man."According to ChurchMilitant.com (September 22), the teachers are threatened to be fired if they continue following common sense. The girl is the daughter of the assistant principal of the school.Baltimore Archbishop William Lori has a pro-gay reputation. He hired the gay activist Howard Ross as "consultant." Baltimore's St Matthew Parish participates in homosexual marches.