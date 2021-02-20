Francis Accepts Cardinal Sarah's Resignation

Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Robert Sarah, 75, as prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship.
A successor has not been named. Sarah turned 75 in June. There are several prelates at the Curia who would have needed to be retired before Sarah: Stella, 79 (Curia), Ravasi, 78 (Culture); Ferrer, 76 (Faith); Sandri, 77 (Oriental Churches); Versaldi, 77 (Education), Ouellet, 76 (Bishops); Piacenza, 76 (Apostolic Penitentiary) - but these are almost all blind Francis followers.
Sarah wrote on Twitter.com: “I am in God's hands. The only rock is Christ. We will meet again very soon in Rome and elsewhere.”
Further, Francis accepted the resignation of Cardinal Angelo Comastri, 77, as vicar general for the Vatican City and Archpriest of St. Peter’s basilica. His successor is neo-Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, Francis altar-boy in Assisi.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsCxxnxtqcwp
Clicks56
- Report
Social networks