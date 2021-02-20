Clicks103
Francis' Pectoral Cross: Very Strange Features

Crazy: The Good Shepherd on Francis' pectorale has his left foot turned backwards.

The pectorale was designed by Antonio Vedele (+1997). Francis has worn it in silver and gold since he became Buenos Aires Archbishop. Ann Barnhardt lists on Barnhardt.biz (February 18) demons who have their legs and feet turned backwards:

• Mayas' Tata Duende is a small demon with an ugly, mean face.

• South Asia: Churel, also called Pichal Peri, appears as beautiful woman who targets vulnerable men.

• Brazil: Curupira, a demon who looks like a man or a dwarf, produces with its feet wrong footprints to confuse hunters and travellers (pictured below 1926, Amazonian legend).

• India: Bhuta, an evil spirit or the ghost of a deceased person.

• Dominican Republic: Ciguapa, a ravenous female creature, eats the flesh and souls of men (pictures).

The reversed legs are an instrument to lead victims astray by confusion and deception.

Such a pectorale was also worn at times by Chicago Cardinal Joseph Bernardin (+1996) pictures), an anti-Catholic prelate who was accused of homosex abuses and who controlled the appointment of US-bishops under John Paul II.

Hidden in plain sight
Curupira in an illustration by Ernst Zeuner, 1937
This is Tata Duende
