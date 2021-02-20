Crazy: The Good Shepherd on Francis' pectorale has his left foot turned backwards.
The pectorale was designed by Antonio Vedele (+1997). Francis has worn it in silver and gold since he became Buenos Aires Archbishop. Ann Barnhardt lists on Barnhardt.biz (February 18) demons who have their legs and feet turned backwards:
• Mayas' Tata Duende is a small demon with an ugly, mean face.
• South Asia: Churel, also called Pichal Peri, appears as beautiful woman who targets vulnerable men.
• Brazil: Curupira, a demon who looks like a man or a dwarf, produces with its feet wrong footprints to confuse hunters and travellers (pictured below 1926, Amazonian legend).
• India: Bhuta, an evil spirit or the ghost of a deceased person.
• Dominican Republic: Ciguapa, a ravenous female creature, eats the flesh and souls of men (pictures).
The reversed legs are an instrument to lead victims astray by confusion and deception.
Such a pectorale was also worn at times by Chicago Cardinal Joseph Bernardin (+1996) pictures), an anti-Catholic prelate who was accused of homosex abuses and who controlled the appointment of US-bishops under John Paul II.
#newsNumthmhnng
Clicks103
- Report
Social networks