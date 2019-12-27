Francis' Pachamama Concert: What Do the Crossed Arms Mean?

The Gloria.tv report about the Pachamama catechesis during the Vatican's Christmas concert - with bishops crossing their arms over their chests in order to "feel" the "heart of Mother Earth" - provoked an international outcry.
The pictures of the cross-armed bishops reminded some observers of similar gestures during Masonic rituals (picture below).
The shepherd pictured on Cardinal Bergoglio's golden and Francis silver pectoral cross also makes this gesture.
The arms are crossed on the image of the Good Shepherd because he's holding on to the feet of the sheep he is carrying.
St Cuthbert Mayne likes this.
Satanism maybe? Who knows with that lewd apostate?
Woe Betide these men.