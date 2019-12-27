Clicks237
en.news
3

Francis' Pachamama Concert: What Do the Crossed Arms Mean?

The Gloria.tv report about the Pachamama catechesis during the Vatican's Christmas concert - with bishops crossing their arms over their chests in order to "feel" the "heart of Mother Earth" - provoked an international outcry.

The pictures of the cross-armed bishops reminded some observers of similar gestures during Masonic rituals (picture below).

The shepherd pictured on Cardinal Bergoglio's golden and Francis silver pectoral cross also makes this gesture.

#newsAublbpolky

  • Report

  • Social networks

BrTomFordeOFMCap
The arms are crossed on the image of the Good Shepherd because he's holding on to the feet of the sheep he is carrying.
  • Report
St Cuthbert Mayne likes this.
Prayhard
Satanism maybe? Who knows with that lewd apostate?
  • Report
O Maoleoin
Woe Betide these men.
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up