Francis' Pachamama Concert: What Do the Crossed Arms Mean?

The Gloria.tv report about the Pachamama catechesis during the Vatican's Christmas concert - with bishops crossing their arms over their chests in order to "feel" the "heart of Mother Earth" - provoked an international outcry.The pictures of the cross-armed bishops reminded some observers of similar gestures during Masonic rituals (picture below).The shepherd pictured on Cardinal Bergoglio's golden and Francis silver pectoral cross also makes this gesture.