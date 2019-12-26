Francis’ Christmas Concert Included Pachamama Catechesis (Video)

Hicha Guaia

The Vatican Congregation for Catholic Education sponsered a December 14 charity Christmas concert in the Paul VI audience hall. Francis gave a prerecorded short adresss.The audience included 5,000 people and almost zwei million viewers on television.During the event a Latin American woman gave a Pachamama catechesis. She asked the audience to cross their arms over their chest and to feel a strong vibrations, explaining that this is "your heart" but also "the heart of Mother Earth.”Where there is silence, she explained, there is “the Spirit” who allows “to hear the message of Mother Earth.” She added that “for us indigenous peoples, Mother Earth, the, is everything” because the demon Guaia - a synonym for Pachamama - "gives us food, sacred water, medicinal plants" and therefore receives sacrifices like "the placenta and the first hair of man which are cut."Cardinals and bishops present at this "catechesis" eagerly followed the woman's instructions.