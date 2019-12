The known Italian journalist and author Antonio Socci writes on Twitter.com (December 22) that this is a “Christmas of attacks on the Catholic faith.”He adds, “However, the most devastating desecrator is Bergoglio”.The Twitter-user Giuliana replied to Socci: “"Thank you Antonio. We know your deep Faith and the pain you feel right now. This is what many of us feel. Thank you for giving voice to our sadness and anger. Happy Christmas.”