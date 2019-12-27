Friday During Christmas Octave: To Meat or Not to Meat? - By Dr Geoffrey Brushwood

To meat or not to meat today, Friday of the Christmas Octave, opened an interesting discussion among my friends.PiusX published the following rules for obligatory days of fast and abstinence:• Abstinence is obligatory on all Fridays, except on Solemnities (i.e., IClass Feasts).• Fasting and abstinence are obligatory on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday.Father Z wrote about this in 2016. His answer,"Days (other than Sunday) within the Octave of Christmas are not “heavy enough” (as a “solemnity” would be) to “outweigh” the Friday obligation to do some sort of penance as determined by the conferences of bishops."The counter-argument: In the missal of the novus ordo, no qualification is attached to the two remaining octaves of Christmas and Easter.So they should not be treated differently.My guess is that when making the (new) rules, they did not pay attention to the details, and missed the point that the Christmas octave, de facto, does not have the same weight as the Easter Octave as the feast-days, e.g. Saint Stephen, take preference over it.It's like with the female doctors of the Church which is a liturgical title.They introduced them, but never bothered creating a liturgy for them.