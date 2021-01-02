Irish State TV Issued Sarcastic "Apology"

Several Bishops and 600 Catholics logged a complaint with the Irish State TV RTE condemning a recent blasphemous program which presented God as a "rapist."
After the complained, RTE escalated the situation by issuing a sarcastic apology mocking Catholics as thin-skinned,
“RTÉ recognises that matters which can cause offence naturally differ from person to person, within comedy and satire in particular.” RTÈ didn't apologise for the blasphemy but only "to those who were offended."
Monaghan priest Father Sean Mulligan instructed Catholics to boycott their TV Licence Fee in 2021 (video below).
