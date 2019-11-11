A Warning of Homosexual Celibate Pastors An anonymous former Catholic junior seminarian who lapsed and is now a deacon in the Texan Presbyterian church, warned his church of admitting celibate … More

who lapsed and is now a deacon in the Texan Presbyterian church, warned his church of admitting celibate homosexual pastors and church officers. He writes on The Aquila Report that the outcome is known just by looking at the Catholic Church. He cals it – quote – “an act of hubris” to believe that the result would be any different with the Presbyterians., he experienced a “culture of secrecy” combined with a large population of like-minded homosexually oriented men, who were working against transparency and moral rigor. It is a fact, that moral laxism, rampant after Second Vatican Council until today, created an environment where nobody was and is called to account for his behavior.that the religious orders after the Council became known as a safe haven for homosexuals who, at that time, didn’t enjoy widespread acceptance. The orders were also a place where homosexuals could safely engage in their sexual proclivity. Homosexuals were enjoying fraternal support, social standing, and even the added sexual thrill of engaging in a prohibited behavior, all under the auspice of outward religious authority.resulted in being exposed to accusations. It is a fact that homosexual fornication and homosexual abuses exploded in the Church only after the Council. Much like today, those opposing the sexual decadence were accused of moral rigorism or theological conservativism and emarginated. Until today the leadership circle of the Church has espoused the demands of sexual liberation.Observations From A Former Roman Catholic Junior Seminarian on Celibate Homosexual Students and Priests - The Aquila Report