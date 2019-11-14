The Prophecy of Father Dolindo Ruotolo on the Holy Restorer Pope Father Dolindo Ruotolo who died in 1970, a priest of Naples, authored a ten-thousand-page Bible commentary. Recently, his explanations… More

The Prophecy of Father Dolindo Ruotolo on the Holy Restorer Pope



Father Dolindo Ruotolo who died in 1970, a priest of Naples, authored a ten-thousand-page Bible commentary. Recently, his explanations on the second chapter of the First Book of the Maccabees was uploaded on Italian Gloria.tv. It contains a prophecy. Father compares the Maccabeens who weep about the idolatry in the temple, to the priests and faithful who weep when the Church is overwhelmed by pagan spirits and by its enemies.



New Pope Will Face Evils



Father Ruotolo writes, that a Pope will restore the suffering Church. The redemption through the Maccabees is for him a prophetic figure of the Church that is almost extinct. According to him, a Pope, full of zeal and love, God’s gift to the Church and to the world, will rise. He will face renegate Christians and perverts who are raising altars to the idols of the earth and to their passions, and attempt to undermine Christianity from its foundations.



New Pope Will Be Humiliated into the Dust



This Pope will strike down apostasy and take action against the perverts and their impious altars and reveal their pitfalls with a powerful voice. He will gather the best of all Christians, and begin the conversion of the world. He will suffer terribly but lead the Church to victory and triumph. He will find himself in insurmountable difficulties, but overcome them, giving back to the Church independence and freedom. Like Joseph in Egypt, he will be humiliated to the point of dust, but then exalted as the ruler of the world.



New Pope Will Be Fearless



This pope is not afraid of the sinners who dominate the earth. He will consider their glory as dung, and their power as that of a worm, or rather as dust that rises for a short time and then returns to the earth. He will unite the faithful souls in one body and a single block, claim the rights of the Church among the nations, and bring all peoples back to God. There will be martyrs, but their blood will be the seed of new Christians. All pious souls will unite with this Pope, especially those souls consecrated to God. They will crush the wicked, and restore God's Law in the world.