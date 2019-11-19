Moscow Patriarch: Papism Is Dangerous “We cannot allow that a likeness of papism, a ‘quasi-papism’, should emerge in Orthodoxy,” Moscow Patriarch Kirill said on November 4 after a Liturgy at the … More

“We cannot allow that a likeness of papism, a ‘quasi-papism’, should emerge in Orthodoxy,” Moscow Patriarch Kirill said on November 4 after a Liturgy at the Dormition Cathedral in the Moscow Kremlin. He made his statement not in reference to Pope Francis but to the Patriarch of Constantinople who violated canonical rules by granting ‘autocephaly’ to the Ukrainian Filaret Church.



Why Is Papism Dangerous?



Kirill continued: “I will say perhaps a somewhat unexpected thing.” Then, he asked the question: “Why is papism dangerous?” First, he gave a wrong reason claiming that papism does not follow from the Word of God and the Church’s Tradition. Then he offered – quote – “another, completely different argument” by saying, “Papism is dangerous in that it is much easier to influence one individual than a group of people.”



Pope Becomes a Target



Kirill explained this in the following way, “A pope and a patriarch who wants to become the pope become a very attractive target to the powers that be, and an outside influence made on one individual may ruin the Church." At this point, it was evident that Kirill made a hidden reference to the Catholic Church.



A Synodal System Is No Solution?



The Moscow Patriarch went on praising a “system of synodal governance of the Church.” He explained that this governance was developed because in the Roman Empire it was allegedly impossible that only one individual should have borne responsibility for the whole Church since he could be arrested, he could be persuaded to cooperate, he could be scared. Kirill believes that all these dangers come to naught when the Church is governed collegially, synodally. However, the present Catholic Church shows that corrupt bishops will bring forth a corrupt synodal system.