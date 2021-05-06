Lesbian "Marriage": Cardinal "Didn't Know" - And Doesn't Want to Know

Immaculate Heart Academy, an all-girls "Catholic" high school owned by Newark Archdiocese under Cardinal Joseph Tobin, is promoting a former student's fake marriage to another woman.
In its alumni information, the school's 2021 winter magazine wrote that Cristin Keegan had contracted a pseudo-marriage in November 2019. The magazine even featured a picture.
A speaker for Newark Archdiocese told LifeSiteNews.com (May 4) that the archdiocese had nothing to do with the magazine.
The school's associate superintendent John O’Neil said he was “not aware” of the scandal. However, the archdiocese and the school didn't answer [= denied] LifeSiteNews.com's question whether there would be any consequences.
