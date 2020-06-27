Pro-Gay Cardinal Tobin Approves Pride Mass

Pro-Gay Newark Cardinal Joseph Tobin, USA, allowed the third-annual so-called “LGBT Pride Mass” to occur again at Our Lady of Grace parish in Hoboken, New Jersey, on June 28.
The parish is run by the gay activist Father Alexander Santora. Pride is one of the seven deadly sins.
At his 2019 Gay Mass, Santora said that the Cardinal not only knew about the event but also blessed it.
ChurchMilitant.com reports that a woman complained about the Gay Mass. Tobin responded to her hypocritically, “What can I do about it?”
In 2017, Tobin welcomed a group of homosexuals in Newark Cathedral.
