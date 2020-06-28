Argentinian Archbishop: Mass Was Turned into a "Children's Party"

Aguer has personally heard fellow bishops say that there is "no longer any distinction between the sacred and the profane," and "that they were pleased with this development."

The Original Latin Mass which he calls “the most sacred rite of Catholicism" has been "manipulated," retired Archbishop Hector Aguer, 77, writes on InfoCatolica (June 23).Improvisation was introduced and beauty abolished especially in sacred music, Aguer explains, "Gestures and behaviours such as shouting, applause and dancing, have been imposed, which are completely alien to the sacred celebration."Francis fired Aguer ten days after he had reached the age of retirement replacing him with the Francis’ ghostwriter and kissing expert Victor Manuel Fernandez “The one-sided understanding of the Novus-Ordo Eucharist as a fraternal gathering has obscured its sacrificial nature,” Aguer writes.He notices that Mass becomes sometimes “a show or little Children's party,” thus “faith is placed in parentheses and the reference to God is replaced by the centrality and the primacy of man."