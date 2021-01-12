Hezbollah Offers Condolences to Cardinal

During a phone conversation, the Head of the Hezbollah politburo, Ibrahim Amin Al-Sayyed, offered condolences to Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Bechara Al-Rahi, 80, on the death of the Cardinal's brother.Al-Sayyed offered his condolences on behalf of Secretary General Hasan Nasrallah and the party’s command.Hezbollah is the political arm of the Shia population in Libanon. It operates its own army, and is the most powerful political party in the country. The group was born as a liberation movement against colonialism, after the 1982 Israeli invasion of Lebanon.