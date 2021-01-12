New York Cardinal Accuses Trump, Joins Oligarchs' Party

before

New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan blames US President Donald Trump for the January 6 “violence and terror” at the Capitol in Washington D.C.In a January 10 video (below), Dolan said that “the man who should be a voice of reason and encouraging us to law and order, namely the president, seemed to be the one who was stoking these flames.”In reality, Trump did call his supporters several times to “remain peaceful.” He demanded “No violence!” and wrote "Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue.” Several hours later, Trump tweeted again, “Go home with love and in peace.”The dayDolan’s video, all Internet oligarchs used the Capitol protest as pretext to ban Trump and others from their platforms and crackdown on civil liberties.