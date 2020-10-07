For those who think that Cardinal Becciu's conduct is - well - a unique abomination....think again - By Dr Geofrey Brushwood

St Alphonsus de Liguori

Don Fillipo Orsini

Cosimo di Medici

Michael Cardinal Frederick d’Althan

orsi

Orsini

The case that madeturn away from a promising legal career (he’d not lost a single case until then) and also despise the world, was settled with a bribe to the judge by a Cardinal.In July 1723, Alphonsus prepared his brief carefully on behalf of his clientthe Duke of Gravina against the Grand Duke of Tuscany,, on the Amatrice fiefdom.A matter that involved 600,000 ducats. (A single Ducat is worth about £105 today).But, the Austrian Viceroy in Naples,, pressurised the judges for a verdict in favour of the Medici, with the connivance of their agent in Naples.For his efforts, Cardinal d’Althan was gifted a pair of dancing bears. Due piccoli, maschio e femmina.The pun I think, was intended against thefamily.God however had the final say with the verdict that threw Alphonsus. He became a great saint, a founder of a religious order (now defunct sadly), a Bishop, and the greatest Moral Theologian in the history of the Church.Becciu, McCarrick, Francis and the other muck in the Church all serve a purpose in God’s plan.just have to sit down with some popcorn and watch. Perhaps pray the rosary during the intermission.