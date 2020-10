Promoting the Corrupt: Francis Makes Cardinal Farrell the Head of New Finance Commission

totalling USD29,000 from a hospital fund using it for the renovation of the TV room in his Vatican apartment accepted two checks from disgraced Bishop Bransfield totalling USD29,000 from a hospital fund using it for the renovation of the TV room in his Vatican apartment

Francis appointed Curia Cardinal Kevin Farrell on October 5 as president of a Commission for Reserved Matters which monitors those Vatican finances which are not subject to anti-corruption norms. It has five members:• Cardinal Farrell • Archbishop Iannone • Bishop Galantino • Father Guerrero • Bishop Vergez Farrell was a flatmate and favourite of disgraced Cardinal McCarrick. HeThe Farrell Commission is in charge of contracts stipulated by the Secretariat of State and the Governorate regarding four cases: contracts under the Pontifical Secret; contracts funded by an international organisation; international obligations; security of Francis, the Holy See, or the Church [the latter means: all sorts of things].