Promoting the Corrupt: Francis Makes Cardinal Farrell the Head of New Finance Commission

Francis appointed Curia Cardinal Kevin Farrell on October 5 as president of a Commission for Reserved Matters which monitors those Vatican finances which are not subject to anti-corruption norms. It has five members:
• Cardinal Farrell,
• Archbishop Iannone,
• Bishop Galantino,
• Father Guerrero,
• Bishop Vergez.
Farrell was a flatmate and favourite of disgraced Cardinal McCarrick. He accepted two checks from disgraced Bishop Bransfield
totalling USD29,000 from a hospital fund using it for the renovation of the TV room in his Vatican apartment.
The Farrell Commission is in charge of contracts stipulated by the Secretariat of State and the Governorate regarding four cases: contracts under the Pontifical Secret; contracts funded by an international organisation; international obligations; security of Francis, the Holy See, or the Church [the latter means: all sorts of things].
Picture: Kevin Farrell © Mazur, CatholicNews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsCuvcjwnbjf
McCarrick’s bum chum. What could go wrong eh? Excellent choice.