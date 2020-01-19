Manila's Cry Cardinal Tagle will assume his duty as the Prefect of Propaganda Fidei in these days.
Father Juan Antonio Guerrero, the Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, started working in early January.
In October, Giuseppe Pignatone became the president of the Vatican Tribunal. He was chosen because he is a former Roman prosecutor, able to establish good contacts between the Vatican and the Italian jurisdiction.
Carmelo Barbagallo, a former employee of the Italian Central Bank, became the president of the Vatican Financial Information Authority (AIF) in November for a similar reason: to assure good ties with the Italian financial authorities.
Among Francis’ intimates in the Vatican administration, Vatican-Insider (January 18) lists the Cardinals Parolin (Secretary of State), Bertello and his secretary Fernando Vérgez Alzaga (Governatorato), Marx (Council for the Economy); further Gian Carlo Mammì (Vatican Bank), Alessandro Cassinis Righini (auditor general), Bishop Nuntio Galantino and his secretary Mauro Rivella (APSA).
Picture: Luis Antonio Tagle, © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsJegbvidygh
Clicks179
- Report
Social networks
All appointments made by antipope francis are illicit.