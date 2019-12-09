Vatican Gets Weepy Cardinal: Tagle Breaks Out In Tears Again (Video)

Manila Cardinal Luis Tagle, 62, whom Francis appointed on Sunday as Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelisation of Peoples, wept several times during Mass in Manila Cathedral on Monday (some scenes in the video below).During his homily, he repeated the words of Our Lady, “Be it done to me according to your word,” and then lost his voice due to overwhelming emotions.At the end of the Mass, Philippine Nuncio, Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, praised Tagle as a “gift” from the Philippines to the universal Church. Again, Tagle broke in tears.At the end of Mass, he cried again when he asked his audience for prayers. Tagle is weeping so often, that Filipinos ask on social media whether he suffers from a disorder of his lacrimal glands.Dr Joseph M Carver, writing on AskThePsych.com recommends to adults who suffer from excessive crying "to cool down" and to use stress-reduction techniques. Meeting with a therapist may also help.