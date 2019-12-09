Vatican Gets Weepy Cardinal: Tagle Breaks Out In Tears Again (Video)

Manila Cardinal Luis Tagle, 62, whom Francis appointed on Sunday as Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelisation of Peoples, wept several times during Mass in Manila Cathedral on Monday (some scenes in the video below).
During his homily, he repeated the words of Our Lady, “Be it done to me according to your word,” and then lost his voice due to overwhelming emotions.
At the end of the Mass, Philippine Nuncio, Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, praised Tagle as a “gift” from the Philippines to the universal Church. Again, Tagle broke in tears.
At the end of Mass, he cried again when he asked his audience for prayers. Tagle is weeping so often, that Filipinos ask on social media whether he suffers from a disorder of his lacrimal glands.
Dr Joseph M Carver, writing on AskThePsych.com recommends to adults who suffer from excessive crying "to cool down" and to use stress-reduction techniques. Meeting with a therapist may also help.
Gee, this is just like the Democratic Party and putting out their "field" of primary candidates. (Are some of them the same?) But evangelization, Truth and Holiness are never in the equation.
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
HE THINKS HE IS GOING TO BE THE NEXT POPE AND HE IS CAMPAIGNIG LIKE BERGOGLIO DID.
HE IS A STRONG CANDIDATE OF THE LOBY GAY AND ALSO PAROLIN. THEY THING THEY HAVE THE VOTES.
Precisely. St. Michael the Archangel protect us in battle.
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
YES WE NEED HIS PROTECTION FOR NEXT CONCLAVE.
WE NEED TO FORCE THE SODOMITES OUT OF THE CONCLAVE. TAGLE PAROLIN CUPISH DOLAN GREGORY TOBIN SCHONBORN MARX AGUIAR TOLENTINO ZUPPI AND ALL THE LOBY GAY.
FARRELL MAHONEY ETC. ETC.