Archbishop Viganò Was In Disguise in Munich

An international Acies Ordinata – standing protest - was organized on January 18 in Munich, Germany, in order to protest against the local anti-Catholic Cardinal Reinhard Marx.LifeSiteNews’s John-Henry Westen accused Marx at the press conference of having “blood on your hands,” adding, “Cardinal Reinhard Marx you have shown yourself to be a wolf.”Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò was present in disguise (video below). This heroic prelate is now wearing a beard.