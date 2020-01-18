Clicks693
Archbishop Viganò Was In Disguise in Munich

An international Acies Ordinata – standing protest - was organized on January 18 in Munich, Germany, in order to protest against the local anti-Catholic Cardinal Reinhard Marx.

LifeSiteNews’s John-Henry Westen accused Marx at the press conference of having “blood on your hands,” adding, “Cardinal Reinhard Marx you have shown yourself to be a wolf.”

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò was present in disguise (video below). This heroic prelate is now wearing a beard.

aderito
God bless you
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
St Cuthbert Mayne
What could really happen if he were seen in public?
Thors Catholic Hammer
Antipope Bergolio and his mafioso hired thugs would rush out and grab him. He would simply disappear.
Vigano knows this and is correctly fearful for his own life.
St Cuthbert Mayne likes this.
