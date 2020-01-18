Archbishop Viganò Was In Disguise in Munich

An international Acies Ordinata – standing protest - was organized on January 18 in Munich, Germany, in order to protest against the local anti-Catholic Cardinal Reinhard Marx.
LifeSiteNews’s John-Henry Westen accused Marx at the press conference of having “blood on your hands,” adding, “Cardinal Reinhard Marx you have shown yourself to be a wolf.”
Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò was present in disguise (video below). This heroic prelate is now wearing a beard.
Picture: Carlo Maria Viganò, #newsLglsxnivcx
Clicks693
- Report
Social networks
God bless you
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
What could really happen if he were seen in public?
Antipope Bergolio and his mafioso hired thugs would rush out and grab him. He would simply disappear.
Vigano knows this and is correctly fearful for his own life.
Vigano knows this and is correctly fearful for his own life.