US Riot-Catholic Bishops Pay A-Fascist Supporters

Los Angeles

Detroit

Chicago

New York City

The US Bishops have been funding Black Live Matters riots through Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD).LepantoIN.org (July 14) examined CCHD fundings in various cities which saw increasing violence in the past six weeks.The CCHD granted $60,000 to People Organised for Westside Renewal which call themselves an “ally” of BLM.The CCHD granted $55,000 to Detroit Action Commonwealth which joined BLM calling for a national defunding of police.The CCHD granted $30,000 to Southside Together Organising for Power which posted BLM protests online and held a student march to defund police screaming “F***-12.” 12 stands for "police.”The CCHD funds in 2019-2020 the NW Bronx Community and Clergy Coalition which supported BLM and openly called for rebellion while rioting and looting, and saying that “concerns around property damage, particularly corporate chains that often bring exploitation for low wages, extraction of wealth to far-off investors, and a threat to locally-owned businesses, is secondary to the systemic violence perpetrated in our communities.”Carroll Gardens Association and Brandworkers International, both in New York, which called for defunding the police, also received CCHD money.